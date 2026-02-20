Jamia Millia Islamia Unveils New Programmes with Stable Fees

Jamia Millia Islamia has announced its prospectus for the 2026-27 academic year, unveiling 30 new programs while maintaining current course fees. Admissions for entrance-based courses are open until March 25.

In alignment with NEP 2020, JMI introduces courses like B.Tech in Robotics and AI, and M.Sc in Renewable Energy. Vice Chancellor Asif highlighted the expansion of entrance test centers to Jaipur, Dehradun, and Kishanganj, increasing accessibility for students across India.

The university also aims to internationalize higher education by reducing fees for foreign students and implementing a region-specific fee structure for SAARC, West Asian, African, and Latin American students.

