Jamia Millia Islamia has introduced 30 new programmes for the 2026-27 session without increasing fees, emphasizing alignment with NEP 2020. The university added three new entrance test centers and reduced fees for foreign students to boost international admissions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2026 21:03 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 21:03 IST
Jamia Millia Islamia Unveils New Programmes with Stable Fees
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Jamia Millia Islamia has announced its prospectus for the 2026-27 academic year, unveiling 30 new programs while maintaining current course fees. Admissions for entrance-based courses are open until March 25.

In alignment with NEP 2020, JMI introduces courses like B.Tech in Robotics and AI, and M.Sc in Renewable Energy. Vice Chancellor Asif highlighted the expansion of entrance test centers to Jaipur, Dehradun, and Kishanganj, increasing accessibility for students across India.

The university also aims to internationalize higher education by reducing fees for foreign students and implementing a region-specific fee structure for SAARC, West Asian, African, and Latin American students.

(With inputs from agencies.)

