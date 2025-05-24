Left Menu

Global Stainless-Steel Expo 2025: Pioneering Growth and Challenges in a Dynamic Sector

The Global Stainless-Steel Expo 2025 in Mumbai will gather industry professionals to discuss challenges and opportunities in the sector, including import issues. Key topics include demand creation, emissions, innovation, and growth. The event aims to foster partnerships and highlight stainless steel's role in diverse industries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-05-2025 17:42 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 17:42 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The upcoming Global Stainless-Steel Expo 2025 in Mumbai is set to be a pivotal event for the industry as it draws thousands of stakeholders from around the world to discuss pressing challenges and opportunities. Starting June 4, the expo will tackle critical issues like imports and demand creation in the stainless steel sector.

India has seen a 3% year-on-year rise in stainless steel imports, with major contributions from China, Indonesia, Vietnam, and South Korea. These cheaper imports are causing concern for domestic manufacturers, according to research by BigMint.

The expo will also address a range of topics crucial for the sector's growth, such as emissions targets, research and development, and innovation. Prominent industry leaders and government representatives will attend, highlighting stainless steel's evolving role in infrastructure, defence, and sustainable development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

