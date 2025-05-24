Milla Magee's Unexpected Exit: Family Matters Prompt Miss England's Withdrawal from Miss World 2025

Milla Magee, the current Miss England, unexpectedly withdrew from the Miss World 2025 competition, citing a family emergency concerning her mother's health, according to organizers. She was one of the promising contenders in the prestigious pageant.

Charlotte Grant, the first runner-up of the Miss England contest, has assumed the title and responsibilities. She arrived in India to a warm welcome and is now representing England in the international arena. The transition was announced following Magee's departure.

In response to allegations made by Magee in some UK media reports, Julia Morley, Chairwoman of Miss World, condemned these claims as false. The organization has maintained its commitment to transparency, releasing videos showing Magee's positive experiences in India, thereby disputing the negative narratives.