Left Menu

Milla Magee's Unexpected Exit: Family Matters Prompt Miss England's Withdrawal from Miss World 2025

Milla Magee, Miss England 2024, has withdrawn from the Miss World 2025 pageant citing a family emergency related to her mother's health. Charlotte Grant, the first runner-up, has taken her place. Despite allegations of negative experiences in India, the Miss World Organisation released videos contradicting these claims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 24-05-2025 19:15 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 19:15 IST
Milla Magee's Unexpected Exit: Family Matters Prompt Miss England's Withdrawal from Miss World 2025
  • Country:
  • India

Milla Magee, the current Miss England, unexpectedly withdrew from the Miss World 2025 competition, citing a family emergency concerning her mother's health, according to organizers. She was one of the promising contenders in the prestigious pageant.

Charlotte Grant, the first runner-up of the Miss England contest, has assumed the title and responsibilities. She arrived in India to a warm welcome and is now representing England in the international arena. The transition was announced following Magee's departure.

In response to allegations made by Magee in some UK media reports, Julia Morley, Chairwoman of Miss World, condemned these claims as false. The organization has maintained its commitment to transparency, releasing videos showing Magee's positive experiences in India, thereby disputing the negative narratives.

TRENDING

1
Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

 Global
2
Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

 Japan
3
Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

 Global
4
Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Strike

Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Stri...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Deep neural hierarchies essential for narrow AI mastery

The agentic economy: How generative AI may disrupt digital intermediaries

New hybrid AI tool classifies credit risk with 80% accuracy using real utility data

Smart microgrids expand globally, but data and cybersecurity challenges persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025