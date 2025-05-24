Julia Morley CBE, Chairman and CEO of the Miss World Organisation, has issued a statement addressing recent media reports in the British press regarding Miss England, Milla Maggie, and her exit from the 72nd Miss World Festival in India. Milla Maggie withdrew from the competition citing a family emergency linked to her mother's health earlier this month. Julia Morley, who empathized with Milla's situation as a mother and grandmother, promptly facilitated her return to England, prioritizing the contestant's family well-being, according to I&PR Telangana.

In Milla's absence, Charlotte Grant, the 1st runner-up of Miss England, took over representation duties, arriving in India on Wednesday. She was warmly received by the Miss World sisterhood. However, UK media outlets recently published unsubstantiated and defamatory statements attributed to Milla about her experience. I&PR Telangana states these allegations are baseless and misrepresent her actual stay.

In response, the Miss World Organisation is releasing unedited videos from Milla's time in India that highlight her gratitude and enjoyment. These recordings challenge the inaccurate narratives putting spotlight on truth and integrity. The organization urges media to adhere to journalistic principles and ensure source verification before printing misleading information. As per I&PR Telangana, Miss World champions 'Beauty With a Purpose.' The pageant's grand finale is set for May 31, 2025, in Telangana.