Vikram Solar's Record-Breaking Profit Surge: A Testament to Strategic Growth

Vikram Solar's net profit soared five-fold to Rs 98 crore in the December quarter, driven by increased revenues. Operating revenue grew to Rs 1,106 crore. Solar module sales increased 35%, and operations began at a new 5 GW facility. The company emphasizes operational efficiency and backward integration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2026 17:38 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 17:38 IST
In a remarkable financial performance, Vikram Solar announced a five-fold increase in its consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 98 crore for the December quarter. This substantial growth is attributed mainly to a rise in operational revenues, which climbed to Rs 1,106 crore from the previous year's Rs 1,026 crore in the corresponding period.

The company reported significant advancement in solar module sales, registering a 35% increase to 796 MW compared to 590 MW a year ago. Its domestic market holds 84% of the orders, while export orders account for 16%, showcasing a diverse and growing clientele.

Gyanesh Chaudhary, Chairman & Managing Director, emphasized the strategic operational achievements, citing the commencement of operations at the new 5 GW Vallam manufacturing facility. This expansion complements their focused efforts on backward integration, enhancing cost competitiveness, and ensuring resilient long-term operations.

