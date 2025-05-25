Left Menu

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's Spiritual Journey: A Visit to Ayodhya

Indian cricket star Virat Kohli and actress Anushka Sharma visited Ayodhya, where they prayed at the Ram Temple and Hanumangarhi Temple. The couple, currently on a spiritual spree, has also visited Mathura twice recently. Kohli recently announced his retirement from Test cricket after a 14-year career.

Updated: 25-05-2025 11:38 IST
Indian cricketer Virat Kohli and his wife, actress Anushka Sharma, embarked on a spiritual journey as they visited Ayodhya with their family. On Sunday morning, the celebrity couple offered prayers at the renowned Ram Temple and Hanumangarhi Temple.

The visit was confirmed by Hanumangarhi Temple Mahant Sanjay Das, who noted that Kohli and Sharma visited the temple early in the day before heading to the Ram Temple. The pair has been on a spiritual spree, having made at least two notable visits to Mathura in recent weeks.

While the cricketer recently stepped away from Test cricket after a 14-year-long career, the couple chose to keep their interactions with the media to a minimum during this personal pilgrimage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

