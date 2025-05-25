Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Indian Pilgrim's Final Journey at Nepal Cable Car

A 62-year-old Indian national, Mannu Prasad Bhatt, died from a suspected cardiac arrest at the Manakamana Cable Car Station in Nepal. Bhatt, who was visiting with his family for a temple visit, had just descended from the high-altitude Mustang region, which might have contributed to his sudden death.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 25-05-2025 16:08 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 16:08 IST
An Indian pilgrim tragically passed away at Nepal's Manakamana Cable Car Station on Sunday, collapsing near a washroom after descending from the Mustang region. The deceased is identified as 62-year-old Mannu Prasad Bhatt.

The incident occurred at approximately 8:30 am, as Bhatt was accompanied by his wife and son-in-law for a devotional visit to the Manakamana Devi temple. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital, reportedly succumbing to a cardiac arrest.

Ujjwal Serchan, Deputy General Manager of the cable car station, noted that Bhatt had offered prayers at Muktinath prior to the incident. Preliminary investigations are underway to confirm the cause of death, potentially linked to his recent high-altitude travel.

