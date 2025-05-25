Tragedy Strikes: Indian Pilgrim's Final Journey at Nepal Cable Car

An Indian pilgrim tragically passed away at Nepal's Manakamana Cable Car Station on Sunday, collapsing near a washroom after descending from the Mustang region. The deceased is identified as 62-year-old Mannu Prasad Bhatt.

The incident occurred at approximately 8:30 am, as Bhatt was accompanied by his wife and son-in-law for a devotional visit to the Manakamana Devi temple. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital, reportedly succumbing to a cardiac arrest.

Ujjwal Serchan, Deputy General Manager of the cable car station, noted that Bhatt had offered prayers at Muktinath prior to the incident. Preliminary investigations are underway to confirm the cause of death, potentially linked to his recent high-altitude travel.

