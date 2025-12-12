Left Menu

Skydiver's Parachute Mishap: A High-Altitude Escapade

A skydiver's parachute entangled with a plane's tail at 4,500 meters over Queensland. Adrian Ferguson used a hook knife to free himself, sustaining minor injuries. The Australian Transport Safety Bureau released images and a report, highlighting the incident's dramatic and potentially life-threatening nature. All 16 skydivers and the pilot were unharmed.

Updated: 12-12-2025 15:34 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 15:34 IST
  • Australia

In a dramatic turn of events over Queensland, Australian accident investigators have unveiled striking images depicting a skydiver's parachute tangled with the tail of an aircraft. The incident left skydiver Adrian Ferguson dangling precariously at 4,500 meters (15,000 feet).

Having been entangled after his parachute's ripcord snagged on a wing flap, Ferguson utilized a hook knife to free himself, suffering only minor leg injuries from the September 20 mishap at Tully Airport. Meanwhile, the pilot and 16 skydivers aboard the Cessna Caravan remained unharmed.

The report, released by the Australian Transport Safety Bureau, details how the aircraft reached the intended altitude for a 16-way formation jump when Ferguson's chute malfunction occurred, underscoring the lifesaving potential of carrying a hook knife during skydives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

