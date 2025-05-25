Gadkari Advocates for Modernization with Indian Values

On Sunday, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari urged resistance to societal westernization, advocating instead for modernization rooted in Indian values.

He emphasized the lasting relevance of figures like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, whose teachings highlight enduring values despite changing times.

Gadkari warned against social erosion seen in Western societies, contrasting it with India's developmental priorities, as exemplified by Ahilyabai Holkar's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)