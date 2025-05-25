Left Menu

Gadkari Advocates for Modernization with Indian Values

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari warns against westernization that erodes India's core values, emphasizing the relevance of historical value systems. He highlights challenges like poverty and unemployment while contrasting social erosion in the West. Gadkari praises Ahilyabai Holkar's value-driven leadership that promoted infrastructure and tourism development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-05-2025 19:02 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 19:02 IST
On Sunday, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari urged resistance to societal westernization, advocating instead for modernization rooted in Indian values.

He emphasized the lasting relevance of figures like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, whose teachings highlight enduring values despite changing times.

Gadkari warned against social erosion seen in Western societies, contrasting it with India's developmental priorities, as exemplified by Ahilyabai Holkar's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

