Controversy Erupts Over Removal of Ahilyabai Holkar's Statue in Varanasi

The removal of a statue of Devi Ahilyabai Holkar from Varanasi's Manikarnika Ghat has sparked considerable public outrage, as voiced by Bahujan Samaj Party president Mayawati on Saturday.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister highlighted that widespread anger has arisen among society, urging the government to clarify its stance on this contentious issue.

Amid the controversy, sparked by a redevelopment drive, locals and the Pal Samaj Samiti have accused authorities of damaging Varanasi's heritage. However, the district administration refutes such claims, maintaining that the site holds religious significance and no temple was harmed.

