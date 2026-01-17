Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Removal of Ahilyabai Holkar's Statue in Varanasi

Mayawati expressed concern over the removal of Ahilyabai Holkar's statue in Varanasi, which sparked public anger. The government is urged to clarify its stance amid protests over redevelopment at Manikarnika Ghat, a site with religious significance. The district administration denies any damage to the heritage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 17-01-2026 22:12 IST | Created: 17-01-2026 22:12 IST
The removal of a statue of Devi Ahilyabai Holkar from Varanasi's Manikarnika Ghat has sparked considerable public outrage, as voiced by Bahujan Samaj Party president Mayawati on Saturday.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister highlighted that widespread anger has arisen among society, urging the government to clarify its stance on this contentious issue.

Amid the controversy, sparked by a redevelopment drive, locals and the Pal Samaj Samiti have accused authorities of damaging Varanasi's heritage. However, the district administration refutes such claims, maintaining that the site holds religious significance and no temple was harmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

