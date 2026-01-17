Controversy Erupts Over Removal of Ahilyabai Holkar's Statue in Varanasi
Mayawati expressed concern over the removal of Ahilyabai Holkar's statue in Varanasi, which sparked public anger. The government is urged to clarify its stance amid protests over redevelopment at Manikarnika Ghat, a site with religious significance. The district administration denies any damage to the heritage.
- Country:
- India
The removal of a statue of Devi Ahilyabai Holkar from Varanasi's Manikarnika Ghat has sparked considerable public outrage, as voiced by Bahujan Samaj Party president Mayawati on Saturday.
The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister highlighted that widespread anger has arisen among society, urging the government to clarify its stance on this contentious issue.
Amid the controversy, sparked by a redevelopment drive, locals and the Pal Samaj Samiti have accused authorities of damaging Varanasi's heritage. However, the district administration refutes such claims, maintaining that the site holds religious significance and no temple was harmed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tensions Escalate in Minneapolis Amid Anti-ICE Protests
Serbian Students Ignite New Stage in Anti-Vucic Protests
Tensions Escalate in Minneapolis Amid Protests and Anti-Immigration March
Rising Tensions: Khamenei and Trump Exchange Blows Over Iranian Protests
Unrest Erupts in Murshidabad: Journalist Attacked Amid Protests