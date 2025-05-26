Eternal Reverence: Saint Teresa of Avila's Lasting Legacy Captivates Thousands

In the picturesque town of Alba de Tormes, Spain, thousands of Catholic worshippers gathered to witness the rare display of the remains of Saint Teresa of Avila, centuries after her passing.

The silent and awe-struck visitors included devotees like Guiomar Sanchez, who traveled from Madrid, inspired by her mother's devotion to the Carmelite nun and the mystic's writings.

This exhibit, which was the first since 1914, has drawn close to 100,000 visitors over two weeks and highlights Teresa's enduring legacy as a pivotal figure in Spain's Golden Age and the Counter-Reformation.

