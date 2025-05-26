Left Menu

Eternal Reverence: Saint Teresa of Avila's Lasting Legacy Captivates Thousands

The remains of Saint Teresa of Avila, a mystic and 16th-century religious reformer, drew nearly 100,000 visitors in a two-week exhibit in Alba de Tormes, Spain. This rare display, the first since 1914, fascinates worshippers and highlights Teresa's spiritual legacy and influence on Catholic history.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Albadetormes | Updated: 26-05-2025 15:28 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 15:28 IST
Eternal Reverence: Saint Teresa of Avila's Lasting Legacy Captivates Thousands

In the picturesque town of Alba de Tormes, Spain, thousands of Catholic worshippers gathered to witness the rare display of the remains of Saint Teresa of Avila, centuries after her passing.

The silent and awe-struck visitors included devotees like Guiomar Sanchez, who traveled from Madrid, inspired by her mother's devotion to the Carmelite nun and the mystic's writings.

This exhibit, which was the first since 1914, has drawn close to 100,000 visitors over two weeks and highlights Teresa's enduring legacy as a pivotal figure in Spain's Golden Age and the Counter-Reformation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

 Global
2
Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

 Australia
3
Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

 Global
4
Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public food certification in Germany struggles with automation and AI readiness

Can social media campaigns save oceans? Likes don’t always lead to action

Digital construction skills in demand; students push for better BIM training

Next-gen deepfakes break traditional defenses - New AI tool closes the gap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025