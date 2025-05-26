Left Menu

The 'Merci Rafa' T-Shirt Frenzy: From Tribute to Marketplace

French Open organizers distributed 10,000 commemorative 'Merci Rafa' T-shirts to honor Rafael Nadal. While most kept theirs, some began selling them online for up to 500 euros, much to the disapproval of the French Tennis Federation who sees this as exploiting a unique tribute.

Paris | Updated: 26-05-2025 15:36 IST
On Sunday, French Open organizers distributed 10,000 brick-red 'Merci Rafa' T-shirts in a tribute to 14-time Roland Garros champion Rafael Nadal. The gesture transformed the stands into a vibrant canvas, with fans crafting a mosaic reading 'RAFA' with hearts and '14 RG'.

Despite the memorabilia's sentimental value, many holders were quick to flip them online, asking prices from 150 to 500 euros. This opportunistic venture disappointed the French Tennis Federation (FFT), which expressed regret over the commercialization of the unique tribute.

'It's disappointing that some are cashing in on the 'Merci Rafa' T-shirts,' FFT president Gilles Moretton said. 'However, given the uniqueness of the event, such occurrences are tough to control.'

