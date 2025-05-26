Harmukh: A Cinematic Bridge Between Cultures

The groundbreaking film 'Harmukh', the first-ever feature film crafted in both Kashmiri and Kannada languages, had its grand launch on Monday. The event saw the release of its trailer and songs, setting an anticipatory tone for the audience. Ayash Arif leads the production, both as a producer and the main actor.

Named after a revered mountain in Kashmir, 'Harmukh' promises to be more than just a cinematic experience. According to Arif, the movie symbolizes a "dream, a bridge, and a bond" between the cultures of Kashmir and Karnataka. The film is written by acclaimed filmmaker Ashok Cashyap and features a veteran cast, including T S Nagabharana.

The film's narrative draws from the emotional journey of families from diverse backgrounds learning to love and understand each other. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's advisor Nasir Aslam Wani, who attended as the chief guest, highlighted the movie's potential to reveal Kashmir's true essence to a global audience, acting as a cultural ambassador rather than focusing on conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)