Plot for 'Top Gun 3': Already in the Bag, Says McQuarrie

Christopher McQuarrie, notable filmmaker and frequent Tom Cruise collaborator, revealed that the storyline for 'Top Gun 3' is already determined. Despite initial concerns, the plot was easy to finalize following a pitch session. Emphasizing emotion over action, McQuarrie and Cruise are also exploring sequels for other films.

Updated: 27-05-2025 10:47 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 10:47 IST
In a recent discussion, filmmaker Christopher McQuarrie confirmed that the storyline for the much-anticipated 'Top Gun 3' is already finalized. Speaking on the 'Happy Sad Confused' podcast, he shared that the plot was not difficult to generate, contrary to initial expectations.

Both the initial 'Top Gun' and its 2022 sequel, 'Top Gun: Maverick', featured Hollywood powerhouse Tom Cruise. McQuarrie, who co-wrote and produced the second film, emphasized that the franchise thrives on emotional depth rather than action intensity.

Besides 'Top Gun 3', McQuarrie and Cruise are considering sequels for other blockbuster hits, including 'Days of Thunder' and 'Top Gun: Maverick'. McQuarrie's latest directorial effort, 'Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning', premiered in Indian cinemas on May 17.

