Left Menu

Exploring Literary Evolution at Rashtrapati Bhavan

The Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre will host a two-day literary conference "How Much has Literature Changed?" featuring sessions on diverse topics. President Droupadi Murmu and Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat will inaugurate the event, which concludes with a tribute to Devi Ahilyabai Holkar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-05-2025 15:22 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 15:22 IST
Exploring Literary Evolution at Rashtrapati Bhavan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre is set to host a pivotal two-day literary conference titled "How Much has Literature Changed?" in collaboration with the Sahitya Akademi and the Ministry of Culture.

President Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to inaugurate the conference, alongside Culture and Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and esteemed literary figures from across the nation.

A variety of sessions will be held, including "Poets' Meet – Straight from the Heart" and "Feminist Literature of India: Breaking New Grounds." The event will conclude with a narrative on Devi Ahilyabai Holkar, a renowned ruler of the Holkar dynasty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025