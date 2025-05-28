Exploring Literary Evolution at Rashtrapati Bhavan

The Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre is set to host a pivotal two-day literary conference titled "How Much has Literature Changed?" in collaboration with the Sahitya Akademi and the Ministry of Culture.

President Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to inaugurate the conference, alongside Culture and Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and esteemed literary figures from across the nation.

A variety of sessions will be held, including "Poets' Meet – Straight from the Heart" and "Feminist Literature of India: Breaking New Grounds." The event will conclude with a narrative on Devi Ahilyabai Holkar, a renowned ruler of the Holkar dynasty.

(With inputs from agencies.)