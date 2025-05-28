Caught Yapping: A Radical Retelling of Cricket's Global Saga

A casual remark about 'girls not playing cricket' propelled a young Rachael Heyhoe towards a cricketing career. She eventually played a significant role in organizing the first Women's World Cup in 1973, preceding the men's tournament by two years.

This anecdote features in a new book exploring cricket's history through diverse quotes that encapsulate player stories, controversies, and innovations, offering a rich tapestry of the sport's legacy and transformation.

In 'Caught Yapping: A History of Cricket in 100 Quotes,' author Abhishek Mukherjee captures cricket's global history through fresh perspectives. The book challenges the colonial narrative dominance, spotlighting pivotal events like the BCCI's birth and cricket's adaptation during crises, and is set for release on June 30.

