Caught Yapping: A Radical Retelling of Cricket's Global Saga

Caught Yapping, authored by Abhishek Mukherjee, redefines global cricket history by presenting it through diverse quotes from players and legends. It challenges existing narratives, covering topics like Women's World Cup inception and cricket's evolution. The book offers fresh insight beyond traditional colonial perspectives.

Updated: 28-05-2025 15:32 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 15:32 IST
Rachael Heyhoe
  • Country:
  • India

A casual remark about 'girls not playing cricket' propelled a young Rachael Heyhoe towards a cricketing career. She eventually played a significant role in organizing the first Women's World Cup in 1973, preceding the men's tournament by two years.

This anecdote features in a new book exploring cricket's history through diverse quotes that encapsulate player stories, controversies, and innovations, offering a rich tapestry of the sport's legacy and transformation.

In 'Caught Yapping: A History of Cricket in 100 Quotes,' author Abhishek Mukherjee captures cricket's global history through fresh perspectives. The book challenges the colonial narrative dominance, spotlighting pivotal events like the BCCI's birth and cricket's adaptation during crises, and is set for release on June 30.

(With inputs from agencies.)

