Bollywood Star Entangled in Mithi River Scam

Bollywood actor Dino Morea and his brother were questioned by Mumbai Police's Economic Offences Wing regarding a Rs 65 crore desilting scam. They were investigated for potential links with middleman Ketan Kadam and suspicious transactions related to the renting of specialized dredging equipment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-05-2025 15:36 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 15:36 IST
  India

Bollywood actor Dino Morea and his brother found themselves under scrutiny on Wednesday as the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Mumbai Police delved into their alleged connection to a Rs 65 crore Mithi river desilting scam. This marked the second instance in three days that Morea was summoned for questioning, according to a police official.

The brothers, Dino and Santino Morea, presented themselves at the Mumbai Police Commissioner's office in the city's southern part. Their statements were taken, particularly regarding their suspected ties with middleman Ketan Kadam, who, along with another accused, Jai Joshi, had been arrested in the case, revealed the official.

Preliminary investigations suggested Dino Morea had frequent communications with Kadam. The EOW is scrutinizing notable transactions linked to the detainees to ascertain Morea's role. The scam allegedly involved rigged tenders for dredging equipment rentals, benefiting certain suppliers during Mithi river's desilting operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

