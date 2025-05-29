Reviving Sanskrit: Yogi Adityanath's Initiative Transforms Language Learning in Uttar Pradesh

In Uttar Pradesh, over 53,000 individuals, half of them women, have been trained in spoken Sanskrit as part of a state initiative aimed at promoting the ancient language. The program, backed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, seeks to revive Sanskrit through innovative measures like the 'Missed Call Yojana'.

Launched in 2018, the initiative has seen significant engagement, with schemes introduced to facilitate Sanskrit learning across all societal sections. Participants, not only from Uttar Pradesh but also from other states, underwent a structured 20-day training program, enhancing the language's reach.

Additional efforts, such as special sessions and internships, were designed to deepen understanding and practice of Sanskrit. The 'Grihe-Grihe Sanskritam' initiative further extends the language into homes and communities, showing promising results according to Dr. Vachaspati Mishra, affirming a widespread eagerness to learn.

