Left Menu

Reviving Sanskrit: Yogi Adityanath's Initiative Transforms Language Learning in Uttar Pradesh

Over 53,000 people, predominantly women, have been trained in spoken Sanskrit in Uttar Pradesh as part of a government scheme. Initiated by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the program aims to make Sanskrit accessible through the 'Missed Call Yojana', innovative training methods, and public engagement initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 29-05-2025 18:05 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 18:05 IST
Reviving Sanskrit: Yogi Adityanath's Initiative Transforms Language Learning in Uttar Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Uttar Pradesh, over 53,000 individuals, half of them women, have been trained in spoken Sanskrit as part of a state initiative aimed at promoting the ancient language. The program, backed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, seeks to revive Sanskrit through innovative measures like the 'Missed Call Yojana'.

Launched in 2018, the initiative has seen significant engagement, with schemes introduced to facilitate Sanskrit learning across all societal sections. Participants, not only from Uttar Pradesh but also from other states, underwent a structured 20-day training program, enhancing the language's reach.

Additional efforts, such as special sessions and internships, were designed to deepen understanding and practice of Sanskrit. The 'Grihe-Grihe Sanskritam' initiative further extends the language into homes and communities, showing promising results according to Dr. Vachaspati Mishra, affirming a widespread eagerness to learn.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025