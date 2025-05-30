Left Menu

Arunachal Pradesh to Revolutionize Community Engagement with Radio Stations

The Arunachal Pradesh government plans to establish community radio stations in each district to enhance grassroots communication and promote socio-economic and cultural development. The initiative focuses on two-way communication, valuing community feedback, and will be strategically rolled out with input from district officials.

The government of Arunachal Pradesh has unveiled plans to install community radio stations across all districts to boost grassroots-level communication and facilitate the effective dissemination of governmental policies. The focus is on transforming how information is communicated, promoting both outreach and essential feedback mechanisms.

An official video conference, addressed by Information and Public Relations (IPR) Secretary Nyali Ete, detailed the roadmap for the strategic implementation of this initiative. Ete underscored the importance of treating districts as diverse entities to address the specific needs of different communities effectively.

In the meeting, attended by senior officials and technical experts, a framework for the community radio stations was discussed. These platforms are envisioned as crucial for empowering communities, enabling them to voice development priorities, aiding in shaping policy decisions, and encouraging localized, community-centered broadcasting.

(With inputs from agencies.)

