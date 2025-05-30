Arunachal Pradesh to Revolutionize Community Engagement with Radio Stations

The government of Arunachal Pradesh has unveiled plans to install community radio stations across all districts to boost grassroots-level communication and facilitate the effective dissemination of governmental policies. The focus is on transforming how information is communicated, promoting both outreach and essential feedback mechanisms.

An official video conference, addressed by Information and Public Relations (IPR) Secretary Nyali Ete, detailed the roadmap for the strategic implementation of this initiative. Ete underscored the importance of treating districts as diverse entities to address the specific needs of different communities effectively.

In the meeting, attended by senior officials and technical experts, a framework for the community radio stations was discussed. These platforms are envisioned as crucial for empowering communities, enabling them to voice development priorities, aiding in shaping policy decisions, and encouraging localized, community-centered broadcasting.

(With inputs from agencies.)