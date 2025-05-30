Left Menu

Taylor Swift Reclaims Her Musical Legacy: A Historic Acquisition

Taylor Swift has successfully acquired her first six albums in a deal with Shamrock Capital, reuniting with her music catalog previously sold to Scooter Braun's Ithaca Holdings. The acquisition marks the end of a contentious feud over her master recordings and reshapes industry discussions on artist rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-05-2025 23:03 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 23:03 IST
Taylor Swift (Image source: Instagram) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In a landmark move, global superstar Taylor Swift has announced the reacquisition of her first six albums from Shamrock Capital, marking a pivotal moment in her career six years after their controversial sale. The Hollywood Reporter notes that this decision brings closure to one of the most publicized disputes in the music industry involving Swift and Scooter Braun's Ithaca Holdings.

Swift communicated her triumph through a heartfelt handwritten letter to fans, detailing her long journey and emotional reaction to the acquisition. Financial specifics remain undisclosed. "I've dreamt and pined for this day, and now it's here," Swift expressed, per The Hollywood Reporter. Swift's catalog was initially sold by Ithaca for a reported $300 million in 2020 before finally landing back in her possession.

The original 2019 sale by Big Machine's Scott Borchetta to Braun was described by Swift as her "worst case scenario," sparking years of tension over ownership. Shortly after, Braun's Ithaca was acquired by Hybe, while he claimed to be "happy" for Swift in this recent development. Swift continues to own the masters for her newer works starting with 2019's Lover under Universal Music Group, further influencing the conversation on artist rights.

