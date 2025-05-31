Unmasking Miss Atomic Bomb: A Historian's 20-Year Quest

For over twenty years, historian Robert Friedrichs endeavored to uncover the true identity of 'Miss Atomic Bomb,' a mysterious figure that had captivated the imaginations of many. Her legacy began in the 1950s as a Las Vegas showgirl, posing for a pivotal photograph that forever linked her to the atomic era.

Initially recognized only by her stage name, Lee A. Merlin, it was Friedrichs' painstaking research that finally revealed her real name: Anna Lee Mahoney. Born in 1927 in the Bronx, Mahoney enthralled audiences at the Sands Hotel and later worked as a mental health counselor, leaving a lasting impact well beyond her showgirl days.

Friedrichs' journey, filled with archival dives, interviews, and unexpected leads, highlights the intersection of history and personal passion. His findings not only honor Mahoney's contributions but also illuminate a colorful chapter in Las Vegas' history, a testament to the power of persistence in chronicling the past.

(With inputs from agencies.)