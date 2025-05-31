Left Menu

Missing Honeymooners in Meghalaya Prompt Paramilitary Involvement

The Meghalaya government is considering bringing in paramilitary forces to search for a Madhya Pradesh couple missing since May 23 in the Sohra area. Despite efforts by local police, adverse weather conditions have hampered the search. Earlier, a Hungarian tourist also went missing in the same region.

The Meghalaya government may call in paramilitary forces as part of efforts to locate a missing couple from Madhya Pradesh, who vanished while honeymooning in the state, officials announced on Saturday.

Raja Raghuvanshi and his wife Sonam from Indore have been missing since May 23 in the Sohra region. A contingent of 50 police officers is actively searching for them, but harsh weather conditions have significantly impeded progress.

This incident follows a similar case earlier this year, where a Hungarian tourist disappeared under comparable circumstances, prompting the government to issue new safety advisories for travelers due to prevailing bad weather.

