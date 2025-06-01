Tragic Selfie Mishap: Youth Dies in Mumbai
A 20-year-old man named Anil Arjun Rajput died after accidentally falling into the sea while taking photos with friends at Juhu Jetty in Mumbai. The incident occurred on Saturday evening and was reported by the Mumbai Fire Brigade. Despite efforts by lifeguards and immediate hospital transport, he was declared dead.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 01-06-2025 08:42 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 08:42 IST
A young man tragically lost his life in Mumbai after falling into the sea while taking photographs with friends, according to a civic official.
The victim, identified as 20-year-old Anil Arjun Rajput, fell into the waters at Juhu Jetty on Saturday evening, as confirmed by the official.
The Mumbai Fire Brigade received an incident report at 8:17 PM. Lifeguards managed to rescue Rajput and transported him to Cooper Hospital, where he was declared deceased by medical staff.
(With inputs from agencies.)
