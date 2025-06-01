Tragic Selfie Mishap: Youth Dies in Mumbai

A young man tragically lost his life in Mumbai after falling into the sea while taking photographs with friends, according to a civic official.

The victim, identified as 20-year-old Anil Arjun Rajput, fell into the waters at Juhu Jetty on Saturday evening, as confirmed by the official.

The Mumbai Fire Brigade received an incident report at 8:17 PM. Lifeguards managed to rescue Rajput and transported him to Cooper Hospital, where he was declared deceased by medical staff.

