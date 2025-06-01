Left Menu

Tragic Selfie Mishap: Youth Dies in Mumbai

A 20-year-old man named Anil Arjun Rajput died after accidentally falling into the sea while taking photos with friends at Juhu Jetty in Mumbai. The incident occurred on Saturday evening and was reported by the Mumbai Fire Brigade. Despite efforts by lifeguards and immediate hospital transport, he was declared dead.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 01-06-2025 08:42 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 08:42 IST
Tragic Selfie Mishap: Youth Dies in Mumbai
  • Country:
  • India

A young man tragically lost his life in Mumbai after falling into the sea while taking photographs with friends, according to a civic official.

The victim, identified as 20-year-old Anil Arjun Rajput, fell into the waters at Juhu Jetty on Saturday evening, as confirmed by the official.

The Mumbai Fire Brigade received an incident report at 8:17 PM. Lifeguards managed to rescue Rajput and transported him to Cooper Hospital, where he was declared deceased by medical staff.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bee Mayhem: 250 Million Honeybees on the Loose in Washington!

Bee Mayhem: 250 Million Honeybees on the Loose in Washington!

 United States
2
Trump Elevates Trade Tensions with Higher Steel Tariffs

Trump Elevates Trade Tensions with Higher Steel Tariffs

 Global
3
Tragedy in West Java: Quarry Collapse Claims Lives

Tragedy in West Java: Quarry Collapse Claims Lives

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Trade Tensions Flare with China

Trump's Tariff Tango: Trade Tensions Flare with China

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025