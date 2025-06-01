Left Menu

Ahilyabai Holkar's Legacy in Modern Governance

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath commemorated the 300th birth anniversary of Maratha ruler Ahilyabai Holkar, hailing her influence on India's governance and self-defence strategies. He credited India's retributive actions, like Operation Sindoor, to her principles and highlighted her contributions to women empowerment and temple restoration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agra | Updated: 01-06-2025 20:57 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 20:57 IST
Ahilyabai Holkar's Legacy in Modern Governance
Ahilyabai Holkar
  • Country:
  • India

During a commemoration of Maratha ruler Ahilyabai Holkar's 300th birth anniversary, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted her enduring influence on India's governance and defence strategies. He attributed the impactful actions such as Operation Sindoor and India's response to the Pahalgam terror attack to her legacy of self-defence and good governance.

Adityanath praised the double-engine BJP government for following Holkar's path in promoting development, public welfare, and women empowerment in Uttar Pradesh. He acknowledged her historical efforts in temple restoration and empowerment of various social groups, asserting her work continues to inspire modern governance strategies.

The event also saw participation from Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and other dignitaries, emphasizing the timelessness of Holkar's contributions. Adityanath criticized previous governments for neglecting her legacy, announcing that a medical college in Auraiya has been named in her honor as a testament to her impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bee Mayhem: 250 Million Honeybees on the Loose in Washington!

Bee Mayhem: 250 Million Honeybees on the Loose in Washington!

 United States
2
Trump Elevates Trade Tensions with Higher Steel Tariffs

Trump Elevates Trade Tensions with Higher Steel Tariffs

 Global
3
Tragedy in West Java: Quarry Collapse Claims Lives

Tragedy in West Java: Quarry Collapse Claims Lives

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Trade Tensions Flare with China

Trump's Tariff Tango: Trade Tensions Flare with China

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025