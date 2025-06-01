Ahilyabai Holkar's Legacy in Modern Governance

During a commemoration of Maratha ruler Ahilyabai Holkar's 300th birth anniversary, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted her enduring influence on India's governance and defence strategies. He attributed the impactful actions such as Operation Sindoor and India's response to the Pahalgam terror attack to her legacy of self-defence and good governance.

Adityanath praised the double-engine BJP government for following Holkar's path in promoting development, public welfare, and women empowerment in Uttar Pradesh. He acknowledged her historical efforts in temple restoration and empowerment of various social groups, asserting her work continues to inspire modern governance strategies.

The event also saw participation from Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and other dignitaries, emphasizing the timelessness of Holkar's contributions. Adityanath criticized previous governments for neglecting her legacy, announcing that a medical college in Auraiya has been named in her honor as a testament to her impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)