Gadkari Advocates Ahilyabai Holkar's Vision Over Statues and Renaming

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has expressed his dissatisfaction with the current focus on building statues and renaming cities, urging a shift towards promoting the transformative ideas of historical figures, such as Ahilyabai Holkar.

Speaking at an event in Nagpur marking Holkar's 300th birth anniversary, Gadkari emphasized the necessity of adopting her vision of social and economic equality across castes, religions, and genders. He advocated for rational approaches over sentimental actions, critiquing the tendency to prioritize symbolic gestures over meaningful change.

Gadkari highlighted the lack of effort in taking Holkar's thoughts to a wider audience, stressing their potential for societal upliftment. He called for detaching historical leaders from caste associations and focusing on their broader contributions to society.

(With inputs from agencies.)