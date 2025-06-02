Om Prakash Rajbhar Champions Maharaja Suheldev's Legacy on 'Vijay Diwas'

In a significant move to revive historical acknowledgment, Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party chief Om Prakash Rajbhar declared the celebration of 'Vijay Diwas' on June 10, commemorating Maharaja Suheldev's triumph over invading forces.

Rajbhar took the opportunity to lambast the Congress and the Samajwadi Party (SP), accusing them of intentionally omitting Suheldev's legacy from the annals of history. He praised the Maharaja for defending Indian culture and identity against Salar Masud Ghazi's invasion.

The event, set to occur in Bahraich—site of the decisive battle—will feature a 'Shaurya Mela' with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in attendance. The celebration aims to spotlight Suheldev's symbolic role in preserving India's spiritual and cultural defense.

