Om Prakash Rajbhar Champions Maharaja Suheldev's Legacy on 'Vijay Diwas'
Om Prakash Rajbhar, head of the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party, announced the celebration of 'Vijay Diwas' on June 10 to mark Maharaja Suheldev's historic victory over invaders. Rajbhar criticized Congress and SP for neglecting Suheldev's legacy, asserting his contributions to India's cultural and spiritual defense.
- Country:
- India
In a significant move to revive historical acknowledgment, Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party chief Om Prakash Rajbhar declared the celebration of 'Vijay Diwas' on June 10, commemorating Maharaja Suheldev's triumph over invading forces.
Rajbhar took the opportunity to lambast the Congress and the Samajwadi Party (SP), accusing them of intentionally omitting Suheldev's legacy from the annals of history. He praised the Maharaja for defending Indian culture and identity against Salar Masud Ghazi's invasion.
The event, set to occur in Bahraich—site of the decisive battle—will feature a 'Shaurya Mela' with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in attendance. The celebration aims to spotlight Suheldev's symbolic role in preserving India's spiritual and cultural defense.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Yogi Adityanath and Amit Shah Propel India's Cooperative Movement Forward
Yogi Adityanath Calls for Urgent Relief and Action Post-Storms in Uttar Pradesh
Samajwadi Party MP Criticizes Pakistan, Highlights India's Anti-Terror Stance
UP BJP's Brajesh Pathak Criticizes Samajwadi Party's Political DNA
Yogi Adityanath Champions Development and Agricultural Reforms in Uttar Pradesh