UP: Man hacks wife to death with axe in Amethi

A 26-year-old woman was hacked to death with an axe allegedly by her husband in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi on Monday, police said.

The incident took place this afternoon in Shivpur Mavaiya village. Priya alias Pratibha Banwasi, was allegedly attacked by her husband, Rishi Verma, inside their home, they said.

The couple had been married for four years and had a love marriage, according to police.

A local police official said the couple had been facing marital disputes for some time.

Superintendent of Police Aparna Rajat Kaushik said the body has been sent for postmortem and the accused husband has been taken into custody for questioning.

