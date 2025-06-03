Left Menu

Reuters | Updated: 03-06-2025 02:25 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 02:25 IST
Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Doctor Who regenerates as Ncuti Gatwa leaves and Billie Piper returns

Ncuti Gatwa, the first Black actor to play the lead role in British sci-fi show "Doctor Who", departed the series on Saturday in a season finale that saw familiar face Billie Piper reappear in his place. The Doctor, who travels through time in what appears to be a blue police telephone box, has the ability to regenerate, allowing a number of actors to play the role since the series was first broadcast in 1963.

Mattel is combining film and television units to create Mattel Studios

Toy maker Mattel is combining its film and television units to form Mattel Studios, it said on Monday, as the company seeks to produce entertainment driven by its brands and potentially repeat the commercial success of the "Barbie" movie.

Mattel Films President Robbie Brenner, who joined the company in 2018, was named president and chief content officer of the combined unit. She will report to the company's chairman and chief executive officer, Ynon Kreiz.

