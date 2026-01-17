Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: Haryana and British Columbia Explore New Horizons

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini met with British Columbia Premier David Eby's delegation to discuss cooperation in clean energy, trade, and technology. They explored partnerships in IT, agri-food, and more, emphasizing mutual strengths and opportunities for growth in sustainable development and skill development.

Updated: 17-01-2026 18:45 IST
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, Haryana's Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini engaged in a landmark meeting with a Canadian delegation led by British Columbia's Premier David Eby. The focus was on collaborative opportunities in clean energy, trade, and technology.

Saini emphasized the importance of Province-State partnerships to bolster India-Canada relations and boost economic, technological, and cultural exchanges. Discussions highlighted synergy between Haryana's industrial prowess and British Columbia's strengths in clean energy and innovation.

The meeting underscored potential collaborations in IT, agri-food sectors, and skill development, setting the stage for enhanced bilateral trade and sustainable development. The discussion is expected to lead to MoUs, paving the way for future cooperation.

