Fourteen Years of Pursuing Justice: The Madeleine McCann Case

In 2007, three-year-old Madeleine McCann disappeared from a holiday resort in Portugal, igniting a relentless international search for truth and justice.

Over the years, both Portuguese and British authorities have conducted numerous investigations, with suspicions once cast on her parents and a critical focus shifting to German convict Christian Brueckner.

Despite significant evidence and ongoing searches, Madeleine's fate remains a mystery, with authorities continuing their quest to solve one of the most infamous missing person cases in modern history.