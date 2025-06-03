Surge in Copyright Registrations: A Digital Revolution
The digitization of the copyright registration process in India has led to over 350,000 registrations, highlighting increased awareness among creators. This surge signifies the growing importance of copyright protection across sectors. The Copyright Act, 1957, remains pivotal in safeguarding intellectual property in India, adapting through numerous technological and legal updates.
In a significant development, the digitization of the copyright registration process has resulted in more than 350,000 registrations, as disclosed by the commerce and industry ministry on Tuesday.
This marks a notable rise in awareness and utilization of copyright protection mechanisms across various sectors. The figures underscore the growing recognition of the importance of safeguarding intellectual property.
The Copyright Act of 1957 continues to be a fundamental element of intellectual property law in India, adapting to numerous amendments to maintain its relevance amidst rapid technological changes and international agreements.
