Indian Gaming Revolution: 7Seas Entertainment Leads with Innovative Mobile Games

7Seas Entertainment Ltd has launched three new free-to-play mobile games—World Cricket Champions League, Horse World Ride, and Cake Match: Puzzle Sort Game—showcasing Indian innovation. These games feature high-quality graphics, diverse gameplay, and immersive experiences. The company also relaunched its gaming site, aiming to expand and enrich user engagement worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 04-06-2025 18:02 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 18:02 IST
In a bold stride forward, 7Seas Entertainment Ltd has unveiled three new free-to-play mobile games, namely World Cricket Champions League, Horse World Ride, and Cake Match: Puzzle Sort Game, aimed at showcasing India's growing prowess in the gaming sector.

These games feature cutting-edge graphics and captivating gameplay that aim to provide players with a top-tier mobile gaming experience. Available on major platforms, including the Play Store and App Store, they reflect the company's commitment to innovation and creativity.

Additionally, 7Seas has relaunched its popular gaming website, www.onlinerealgames.com, now boasting a diverse library of games across genres, further solidifying its position in the thriving mobile gaming industry in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

