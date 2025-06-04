Vietnam Lifts Two-Child Limit in Response to Declining Birth Rates and Aging Population

Vietnam's government has officially terminated its long-standing two-child limit in an attempt to combat declining birth rates and alleviate the socioeconomic strain of an aging population. This legislative change was passed by the National Assembly, as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

The policy shift highlights the demographic trend of an ever-decreasing birth rate which, according to data, dropped from 2.11 children per woman in 2021 to 1.91 in 2024. Though Vietnam shares this challenge with other Asian nations, its developmental stage adds complexity to addressing these issues.

Despite reformative measures, such as monetary incentives and free education until 15, challenges like regional fertility discrepancies and ingrained gender preferences remain pressing concerns. This endeavor mirrors adjustments seen in China, another nation wrestling with the consequences of an aging demographic.

