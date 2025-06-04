Left Menu

Vietnam Lifts Two-Child Limit in Response to Declining Birth Rates and Aging Population

Vietnam has abolished its two-child policy aiming to reverse declining birth rates. Despite offering generous family benefits, the birth rate continues to drop, potentially impacting economic growth. Ho Chi Minh City exhibits lower fertility rates than the national average, adding pressure on welfare services. Additionally, a gender imbalance persists.

  • Vietnam

Vietnam's government has officially terminated its long-standing two-child limit in an attempt to combat declining birth rates and alleviate the socioeconomic strain of an aging population. This legislative change was passed by the National Assembly, as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

The policy shift highlights the demographic trend of an ever-decreasing birth rate which, according to data, dropped from 2.11 children per woman in 2021 to 1.91 in 2024. Though Vietnam shares this challenge with other Asian nations, its developmental stage adds complexity to addressing these issues.

Despite reformative measures, such as monetary incentives and free education until 15, challenges like regional fertility discrepancies and ingrained gender preferences remain pressing concerns. This endeavor mirrors adjustments seen in China, another nation wrestling with the consequences of an aging demographic.

