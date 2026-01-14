Indian Army Unveils Breakthrough Fertility Centre in Arunachal

The Indian Army has taken a significant step forward in reproductive health by establishing an intrauterine insemination centre in West Kameng district, Arunachal Pradesh. This initiative aims to provide advanced infertility care to both civilians and military personnel in the area.

According to Defence spokesperson Lt Col Mahendra Rawat, the new centre in Tenga offers modern, accessible, and specialised reproductive health services, marking a substantial advancement for the region. The initiative underscores the army's commitment to supporting the health and well-being of the local community as well as service members.

Highlighting the importance of this development, Lt Col Rawat added that strengthening such critical medical infrastructure allows the Indian Army to remain an essential support system for the people of Arunachal Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)