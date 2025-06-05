Controversy Over Comments by BJP Leader on Women's Clothing and Tradition
Senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya stirred controversy by criticizing the trend of women wearing 'skimpy clothes,' labeling it as foreign and inconsistent with Indian tradition. During an event, he emphasized viewing women as goddesses and expressed disapproval of a foreign proverb comparing short speeches and short clothes.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 05-06-2025 21:19 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 21:19 IST
In a move that has sparked controversy, senior BJP leader and Madhya Pradesh cabinet minister Kailash Vijayvargiya made remarks on Thursday criticizing the trend of women wearing 'skimpy clothes'.
Vijayvargiya associated such clothing with foreign notions of beauty, contrasting it with Indian traditions where women are seen as a 'form of Goddess'.
His comments, made during an event on World Environment Day, also included disapproval of a foreign saying that draws parallels between short speeches and short clothing, which he deemed inappropriate.
(With inputs from agencies.)
