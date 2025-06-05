Controversy Over Comments by BJP Leader on Women's Clothing and Tradition

In a move that has sparked controversy, senior BJP leader and Madhya Pradesh cabinet minister Kailash Vijayvargiya made remarks on Thursday criticizing the trend of women wearing 'skimpy clothes'.

Vijayvargiya associated such clothing with foreign notions of beauty, contrasting it with Indian traditions where women are seen as a 'form of Goddess'.

His comments, made during an event on World Environment Day, also included disapproval of a foreign saying that draws parallels between short speeches and short clothing, which he deemed inappropriate.

(With inputs from agencies.)