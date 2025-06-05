NCC Cadets Triumph on Everest: A Historic Feat of Youth and Resilience

The National Cadet Corps' expedition team, featuring ten youthful cadets, triumphed on Mount Everest, where they proudly unfurled the Indian tricolour. Their return was celebrated with a hero's welcome at the DG-NCC Camp in Delhi on Thursday.

Among the group, comprising five male and five female cadets, officers, and instructors, the remarkable climb marked a complete summit success rate, even in challenging weather. Their sheer courage and collaboration were evident, said the officials.

Flagged off by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on April 3, this achievement joins the NCC's illustrious Mt. Everest expeditions of 2013 and 2016. It stands as a testament to the discipline and preparation the team received, earning admiration from both Sherpa guides and international peers.