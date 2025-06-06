Left Menu

Local Language Etiquette Sparks Debate in Karnataka

Tech investor Mohandas Pai stresses the importance of learning the local language in Karnataka to avoid tensions. With Bengaluru's diverse population, locals worry about Kannada's erosion. Pai advises respect for local customs when relocating, citing a recent SBI incident as an example of avoidable controversy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 06-06-2025 16:28 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 16:28 IST
Local Language Etiquette Sparks Debate in Karnataka
language

In a new twist to the ongoing language debate in Karnataka, tech investor Mohandas Pai has voiced strong opinions on the necessity for professionals to learn and use the local language, Kannada, particularly in public dealings.

Pai criticized officials who refuse to learn Kannada as 'arrogant,' suggesting that this attitude generates avoidable tensions. With Bengaluru accommodating an increasing number of workers from various regions, locals have become concerned about the perceived decline of Kannada in everyday life.

Highlighting a recent controversy involving a State Bank of India manager who refused to speak Kannada, Pai emphasized the importance of language in customer service roles. He urged professionals to prioritize local language and cultural contexts, especially in rural areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI access must favor defenders, not hackers: New framework calls for asymmetric cybersecurity strategy

From theory to firewalls: Criminology now shapes global cybersecurity policy

Cyber threats target AI-based accessibility tools in healthcare and education

Digital twins and AI redefine urban waste management worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025