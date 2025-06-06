Local Language Etiquette Sparks Debate in Karnataka

In a new twist to the ongoing language debate in Karnataka, tech investor Mohandas Pai has voiced strong opinions on the necessity for professionals to learn and use the local language, Kannada, particularly in public dealings.

Pai criticized officials who refuse to learn Kannada as 'arrogant,' suggesting that this attitude generates avoidable tensions. With Bengaluru accommodating an increasing number of workers from various regions, locals have become concerned about the perceived decline of Kannada in everyday life.

Highlighting a recent controversy involving a State Bank of India manager who refused to speak Kannada, Pai emphasized the importance of language in customer service roles. He urged professionals to prioritize local language and cultural contexts, especially in rural areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)