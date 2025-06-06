Preity Zinta Cheers 'Sher Squad' After Thrilling IPL Final Journey
Following Punjab Kings' defeat in the 2025 IPL Finals, Preity Zinta lauded the team for their bravery and determination. She commended captain Shreyas Iyer and highlighted the young team's fight. Despite setbacks, Zinta promised a strong comeback next year, celebrating fans' unwavering support.
Just days after Punjab Kings faced a tough defeat against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the 2025 IPL Finals, celebrated actor and team co-owner Preity Zinta has praised the 'Sher Squad' for their commendable performance. She expressed pride in the players' resilience and the entertainment they provided throughout the season.
Zinta acknowledged the challenges faced, including losing key players to injury and altering venues, but highlighted the team's ability to top the points table. Her message was rich with admiration for captain Shreyas Iyer, known as 'Sarpanch sahab', and the uncapped players who made a significant impact. Zinta assured fans of a stronger comeback next season.
The final match saw PBKS winning the toss and opting to bowl. However, despite a solid fight from bowlers Arshdeep Singh and Kyle Jamieson, RCB posted a challenging 190/9 in 20 overs. In the chase, contributors like Josh Inglis and Shashank Singh fell short despite valiant efforts, culminating in a narrow defeat for Punjab Kings, managing 184/7 in 20 overs. (ANI)
