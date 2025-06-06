Entertainment Icons Face Health Battles and Legal Trials

Morten Harket, lead singer of the iconic band A-ha, revealed he has been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, marking a challenging period for the artist. Meanwhile, Stephen King premieres his new TV thriller 'The Institute' in London, showcasing another collaboration with director Jack Bender.

Shari Redstone, Paramount Global's chair, confirms her thyroid cancer diagnosis, continuing her battle as some cancer cells reached her vocal cords. In other legal news, Harvey Weinstein's rape retrial advances, as prosecutors argue against the defense's attempt to discredit the accusers.

The entertainment world also saw highlights like Netflix's 'Tudum' fan event and Bryce Dallas Howard's 'Deep Cover.' Simultaneously, Sean 'Diddy' Combs faces serious allegations in his ongoing sex trafficking trial in Manhattan, where the testimony reveals unsettling details of Combs' past actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)