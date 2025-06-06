Left Menu

Entertainment Icons Face Health Battles and Legal Trials

Morten Harket of A-ha, Stephen King's latest TV thriller, Shari Redstone's cancer diagnosis, and Harvey Weinstein's legal battles are among the latest entertainment headlines. Netflix's Tudum event showcases streaming investments, while Bryce Dallas Howard stars in 'Deep Cover.' Sean Combs faces accusations in a sex trafficking trial.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-06-2025 18:29 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 18:29 IST
Morten Harket, lead singer of the iconic band A-ha, revealed he has been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, marking a challenging period for the artist. Meanwhile, Stephen King premieres his new TV thriller 'The Institute' in London, showcasing another collaboration with director Jack Bender.

Shari Redstone, Paramount Global's chair, confirms her thyroid cancer diagnosis, continuing her battle as some cancer cells reached her vocal cords. In other legal news, Harvey Weinstein's rape retrial advances, as prosecutors argue against the defense's attempt to discredit the accusers.

The entertainment world also saw highlights like Netflix's 'Tudum' fan event and Bryce Dallas Howard's 'Deep Cover.' Simultaneously, Sean 'Diddy' Combs faces serious allegations in his ongoing sex trafficking trial in Manhattan, where the testimony reveals unsettling details of Combs' past actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

