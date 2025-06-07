UNDRR Sasakawa Award Goes to Cyclone Forecasting Pioneer Mrutyunjay Mohapatra
Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, Director General of the India Meteorological Department, has been awarded the Sasakawa Award by the UNDRR for his significant impact on tropical cyclone forecasting and warning systems, improving disaster preparedness and reducing casualties in India.
- Country:
- India
The United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR) has awarded Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, Director General of the India Meteorological Department, with the prestigious Sasakawa Award.
The accolade was presented during the eighth Global Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction session in Geneva. Mohapatra's groundbreaking work in tropical cyclone forecasting and warning systems has notably enhanced India's disaster preparedness and reduced casualties, a statement from UNDRR noted.
Founded in 1986 with assistance from The Nippon Foundation, the Sasakawa Award recognizes outstanding achievements in disaster risk reduction, promoting resilient communities and sustainable safety initiatives globally.
