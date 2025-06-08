Sonali Bendre's Journey: From On-Set Antics to Heartfelt Support by Salman Khan

In an intimate revelation, actress Sonali Bendre has reflected on the evolution of her relationship with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. Once just colleagues on the set of 'Hum Saath Saath Hain,' where their interactions were far from amicable, an unexpected bond emerged during Bendre's cancer battle.

Recalling the vibrant yet vexing persona of Khan during their filming days, Bendre shared anecdotes of his penchant for mischief. "We were not friends," she admitted, detailing how Khan's antics often irked her. However, she acknowledged the complexity of his character, comparing him to a child whose emotions are always intense.

Years later, as Bendre underwent treatment in the U.S. for metastatic cancer, Khan's compassionate side was unveiled. He visited her twice in New York, coordinating with her husband Goldie Behl to ensure top-notch medical care. This unexpected gesture profoundly touched Bendre, reshaping her perception of the actor she once misunderstood.