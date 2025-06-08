Left Menu

Zawe Ashton and Tom Hiddleston Expecting Second Child: A New Chapter Unfolds

Actors Zawe Ashton and Tom Hiddleston joyously expect their second child. Ashton highlighted her pregnancy at the UK premiere of 'The Life of Chuck' during SXSW London. The couple, who got engaged in 2022, cherish this special milestone, expanding their family post welcoming their first child in 2022.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-06-2025 15:48 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 15:48 IST
Zawe Ashton and Tom Hiddleston Expecting Second Child: A New Chapter Unfolds
Tom Hiddleston, Zawe Ashton (Photo/Instagram/@bafta). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Acclaimed Broadway star Zawe Ashton and renowned Avengers actor Tom Hiddleston have announced the exciting news of expecting their second child. According to People magazine, the couple revealed the pregnancy during a recent interview, capturing joyous attention from fans and the media alike.

Highlighting her pregnancy with pride, Ashton made a stunning appearance at the UK premiere of Hiddleston's latest film, 'The Life of Chuck', during SXSW London on June 7. The star wore a sophisticated Emilia Wickstead sky-blue silk crepe gown, beautifully showcasing her baby bump on the red carpet.

This adorable moment adds another cherished milestone to their relationship, which began in 2019 when they co-starred in the play 'Betrayal'. Having welcomed their first child in October 2022, the couple is delighted to expand their family further. Ashton has shared her pregnancy journey through various public appearances, even as Hiddleston maintains a typically reserved stance on their personal life. The duo got engaged in 2022.

TRENDING

1
Jairam Ramesh Criticizes Modi's 'Glitzy' Rail Inaugurations Amid Railway Management Chaos

Jairam Ramesh Criticizes Modi's 'Glitzy' Rail Inaugurations Amid Railway Man...

 India
2
Ukraine Refutes Russian Claims of Prisoner Swap Delays Amid Escalating Strikes

Ukraine Refutes Russian Claims of Prisoner Swap Delays Amid Escalating Strik...

 Global
3
Strengthening Ties: Modi and Lammy Foster India-UK Partnership Against Terrorism

Strengthening Ties: Modi and Lammy Foster India-UK Partnership Against Terro...

 India
4
SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025