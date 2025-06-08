Zawe Ashton and Tom Hiddleston Expecting Second Child: A New Chapter Unfolds

Acclaimed Broadway star Zawe Ashton and renowned Avengers actor Tom Hiddleston have announced the exciting news of expecting their second child. According to People magazine, the couple revealed the pregnancy during a recent interview, capturing joyous attention from fans and the media alike.

Highlighting her pregnancy with pride, Ashton made a stunning appearance at the UK premiere of Hiddleston's latest film, 'The Life of Chuck', during SXSW London on June 7. The star wore a sophisticated Emilia Wickstead sky-blue silk crepe gown, beautifully showcasing her baby bump on the red carpet.

This adorable moment adds another cherished milestone to their relationship, which began in 2019 when they co-starred in the play 'Betrayal'. Having welcomed their first child in October 2022, the couple is delighted to expand their family further. Ashton has shared her pregnancy journey through various public appearances, even as Hiddleston maintains a typically reserved stance on their personal life. The duo got engaged in 2022.