India and Mongolia Strengthen Military Ties in 'Nomadic Elephant' Exercise
India and Mongolia are conducting their 17th 'Nomadic Elephant' military exercise in Ulaanbaatar, focused on counter-terrorism and precision sniping. The drills aim to enhance interoperability and response capabilities in semi-urban and mountainous terrain, while fostering cultural understanding. The collaboration underscores both nations' commitment to regional peace and security.
India and Mongolia are currently participating in the 17th edition of the 'Nomadic Elephant' military exercise in Ulaanbaatar, officials revealed on Sunday. This joint venture is focused on improving counter-terrorism operations and precision sniping techniques, thereby enhancing interoperability between the two nations.
Held from May 31 to June 13 at Mongolia's Special Forces Training Centre, the exercise aims to bolster both forces' abilities to respond effectively to contemporary security challenges, particularly in semi-urban and mountainous terrains under a United Nations mandate.
Beyond tactical drills, the exercise emphasizes cultural exchanges and camaraderie. Soldiers from both countries are sharing their cultural heritage, strengthening ties, and reaffirming their commitment to peace, security, and stability in the region.
