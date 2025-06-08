Bandaru Dattatreya: The Political Luminary with No Foes

In an event marked by political unity, former President Ram Nath Kovind lauded Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya as an exemplary leader with no adversaries.

The occasion, centered around the release of Dattatreya's autobiography 'Prajala kathe, naa atma katha', drew prominent leaders who extolled his unwavering commitment to public service and loyalty to his ideological roots.

Highlighting his tireless efforts for the disadvantaged and his contributions as a Union Labour Minister, Dattatreya's remarkable journey continues to inspire leaders across party lines.

(With inputs from agencies.)