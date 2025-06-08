Left Menu

Bandaru Dattatreya: The Political Luminary with No Foes

Former President Ram Nath Kovind praised Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya as a rare leader with no foes. At the release of Dattatreya's autobiography, leaders praised his dedication to public service, ideological loyalty, and efforts for the poor. Dattatreya's life and career inspire across political lines.

In an event marked by political unity, former President Ram Nath Kovind lauded Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya as an exemplary leader with no adversaries.

The occasion, centered around the release of Dattatreya's autobiography 'Prajala kathe, naa atma katha', drew prominent leaders who extolled his unwavering commitment to public service and loyalty to his ideological roots.

Highlighting his tireless efforts for the disadvantaged and his contributions as a Union Labour Minister, Dattatreya's remarkable journey continues to inspire leaders across party lines.

(With inputs from agencies.)

