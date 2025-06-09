India Shines in Delhi GM Open: Chess Titans in Fierce Battle

India's chess grandmasters showcased remarkable skill in the fourth round of the Delhi International Open on Monday, with GM Narayanan S L securing a decisive victory against Vietnam's GM Nguyen Duc Hoa. Diptayan Ghosh and two other Indian GMs also claimed strong wins, further asserting India's prowess in the tournament.

IM Dinesh Sharma and IM Harsh Suresh maintained their positions within the leading group through strategic victories. Meanwhile, GM Aditya S Samant reaffirmed his status as a formidable contender with another victory. International participants such as GM Manuel Petrosyan and others continued their successful runs, adding excitement to the event.

In closely contested encounters, key games resulted in draws, notably in clashes between GM Aleksej Aleksandrov and GM Karthik Venkataraman, illustrating the competitive nature of the field. Particularly, the draw achieved by Bivor Adak against GM Pantsulaia Levan highlighted India's emerging chess talents. The 21st edition of the Delhi GM Open continues to captivate with over 2,500 participants from 20-plus countries, promising intense chess battles.