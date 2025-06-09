Director Manish Gupta Denies Assault Allegations, Claims Extortion Attempt

Director Manish Gupta, embroiled in allegations of assaulting his driver, vehemently denies the charges. Speaking to ANI, Gupta labeled the accusations as a hundred percent false and a ploy to damage his reputation and extract money from him.

Gupta dismissed allegations of delayed salary payments, offering his bank statements as proof of timely remuneration for the past three years, inclusive of several advances. He called the claims baseless, asserting that his driver's false statement was aimed at deceitful financial gain.

Emphasizing his cooperation with the ongoing police investigation, Gupta announced legal action against the accuser, describing it as an extortion attempt. He highlighted the problem of extortion rackets, particularly targeting Bollywood personalities, and vowed to take a firm legal stand against such practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)