Gamerlog: A Fresh Take on E-Sports Drama

The upcoming comedy-drama series 'Gamerlog', featuring Darsheel Safary, is set to premier on Amazon MX Player on June 12. Directed by Arya Deo, the show is produced by Abhinay Deo and Neeta Shah. It explores India's burgeoning E-sports culture through a relatable and fun narrative.

The much-anticipated comedy-drama series 'Gamerlog' is slated to debut on Amazon MX Player on June 12, announced the streaming service in a recent release. Featuring the talents of Darsheel Safary, the series is directed by Arya Deo and produced by the dynamic duo Abhinay Deo and Neeta Shah under their RDP Pulp Fiction Entertainment banner.

'Gamerlog' is set against the vibrant backdrop of India's fast-growing E-sports scene, providing a fresh and engaging perspective on the thrills and challenges of competitive gaming. Actor Darsheel Safary, who stars as Raghu, expressed the series' relatable nature, noting that it transcends mere gaming to capture the emotional journeys of young individuals.

The series also features performances by Anjali Sivaraman, Chinmay Chandraunshuh, Kunal Bhan, Chetan Dhawan, Shubroy Chowdhury, and Akash Menon, promising a delightful ensemble cast to bring this exciting new world to life.

