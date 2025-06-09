Left Menu

Protest Erupts Over Public Animal Slaughter in Kolkata

A protest by the Hindu Seva Dal erupted outside the West Bengal assembly against public animal slaughter during religious festivals. The group criticized the state government's inaction and demanded future festivals avoid public displays, emphasizing these acts distress children and the public.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 09-06-2025 18:31 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 18:31 IST
Protest Erupts Over Public Animal Slaughter in Kolkata
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A group of around 30 members from a fringe Hindu outfit staged a protest outside the West Bengal assembly on Monday. The demonstration aimed to denounce the public slaughter of animals during religious festivals, which the group claims disturbs the public peace.

Protesters, associated with the Hindu Seva Dal, displayed printouts alleging the occurrence of mass cattle slaughter in Kolkata. They directed criticism at the Mamata Banerjee government, accusing it of failing to prevent such practices, particularly during celebrations like the recent Eid-ul-Adha festival.

The protestors urged local authorities, including Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim, to ensure future religious rituals involving animal sacrifice are conducted privately. The police intervened, dispersing the crowd and detaining some individuals for blocking the road, although they were released later on.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven social media fuels mental health crisis among Gen Z

Diversified European banks are less prone to financial distress

Bank health, digital access drive fintech growth in ASEAN-4 countries

EU cyber and privacy laws creating gridlock in smart energy innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025