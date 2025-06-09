Protest Erupts Over Public Animal Slaughter in Kolkata

A group of around 30 members from a fringe Hindu outfit staged a protest outside the West Bengal assembly on Monday. The demonstration aimed to denounce the public slaughter of animals during religious festivals, which the group claims disturbs the public peace.

Protesters, associated with the Hindu Seva Dal, displayed printouts alleging the occurrence of mass cattle slaughter in Kolkata. They directed criticism at the Mamata Banerjee government, accusing it of failing to prevent such practices, particularly during celebrations like the recent Eid-ul-Adha festival.

The protestors urged local authorities, including Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim, to ensure future religious rituals involving animal sacrifice are conducted privately. The police intervened, dispersing the crowd and detaining some individuals for blocking the road, although they were released later on.

(With inputs from agencies.)