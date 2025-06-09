Left Menu

Prime Video's 'Maxton Hall': Anticipation Builds for Third Season Release

Prime Video announces the third season of 'Maxton Hall - The World Between Us', continuing Ruby and James's story. Based on Mona Kasten's novel 'Save Us', the series stars Damian Hardung and Harriet Herbig-Matten. The new season streams from November 7, under Martin Schreier's direction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-06-2025 19:13 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 19:13 IST
Prime Video's 'Maxton Hall': Anticipation Builds for Third Season Release
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Video has officially announced the production of a third season for the popular series 'Maxton Hall - The World Between Us'. This installment continues to unravel the captivating love story of Ruby and James, inspired by Mona Kasten's widely acclaimed novel 'Save Us'. In this young adult drama, Damian Hardung and Harriet Herbig-Matten take center stage as the series' leading couple. Viewers can expect to stream the new season starting November 7.

The show boasts a strong supporting cast, including Sonja Weißer, Ben Felipe, Fedja van Huet, Runa Greiner, Justus Riesner, Andrea Guo, Frederic Balonier, and Eli Riccardi. Esteemed director Martin Schreier is set to steer the production, promising an exciting continuation of the story. 'Maxton Hall' focuses on the character of Ruby, portrayed by Herbig-Matten, who navigates life at Maxton Hall Private School. While initially clashing with the wealthy James, Ruby is drawn closer to him despite their contrasting upbringings.

Fans eagerly await the continuation of the complex relationship dynamics and the enticement of Ruby's academic aspirations toward Oxford University, as the series combines drama with romance against a backdrop of privilege and ambition.

TRENDING

1
Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven social media fuels mental health crisis among Gen Z

Diversified European banks are less prone to financial distress

Bank health, digital access drive fintech growth in ASEAN-4 countries

EU cyber and privacy laws creating gridlock in smart energy innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025