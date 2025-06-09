Prime Video's 'Maxton Hall': Anticipation Builds for Third Season Release

Prime Video has officially announced the production of a third season for the popular series 'Maxton Hall - The World Between Us'. This installment continues to unravel the captivating love story of Ruby and James, inspired by Mona Kasten's widely acclaimed novel 'Save Us'. In this young adult drama, Damian Hardung and Harriet Herbig-Matten take center stage as the series' leading couple. Viewers can expect to stream the new season starting November 7.

The show boasts a strong supporting cast, including Sonja Weißer, Ben Felipe, Fedja van Huet, Runa Greiner, Justus Riesner, Andrea Guo, Frederic Balonier, and Eli Riccardi. Esteemed director Martin Schreier is set to steer the production, promising an exciting continuation of the story. 'Maxton Hall' focuses on the character of Ruby, portrayed by Herbig-Matten, who navigates life at Maxton Hall Private School. While initially clashing with the wealthy James, Ruby is drawn closer to him despite their contrasting upbringings.

Fans eagerly await the continuation of the complex relationship dynamics and the enticement of Ruby's academic aspirations toward Oxford University, as the series combines drama with romance against a backdrop of privilege and ambition.