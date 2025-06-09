Left Menu

Young Artist's Powerful Portrait Captures PM Modi's Attention

Prime Minister Narendra Modi commended 11-year-old Shivanya Tiwari for her portrait of Operation Sindoor, which she presented during his visit to Kanpur. Modi praised the artwork for capturing the bravery of India's armed forces and emphasized the role of young artists in shaping a strong India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kanpur | Updated: 09-06-2025 22:50 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 22:50 IST
Young Artist's Powerful Portrait Captures PM Modi's Attention
portrait
  • Country:
  • India

In a touching gesture, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his admiration for a young artist's work in a letter addressed to Shivanya Tiwari, an 11-year-old from Kanpur. Tiwari, a Class-7 student, captured the essence of Operation Sindoor in a poignant portrait that she presented to the prime minister during a recent public meeting.

Receiving the portrait on June 6, Modi praised the young artist's ability to convey deep emotions through her painting. He highlighted the bravery demonstrated by the armed forces during Operation Sindoor, describing it as a source of national pride. He remarked that such expressions showcase the courage and resolve of a new India.

Modi underscored the significance of art as a medium to channel imagination and contribute to national progress. He encouraged Tiwari and her generation to continue playing pivotal roles in the country's development, expressing his confidence in their potential to shape the future.

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can technology deliver on the promise of inclusive education? Evidence suggests caution

Agricultural land degradation threatens food security in Arab countries

AI-driven social media fuels mental health crisis among Gen Z

Diversified European banks are less prone to financial distress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025