Young Artist's Powerful Portrait Captures PM Modi's Attention

In a touching gesture, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his admiration for a young artist's work in a letter addressed to Shivanya Tiwari, an 11-year-old from Kanpur. Tiwari, a Class-7 student, captured the essence of Operation Sindoor in a poignant portrait that she presented to the prime minister during a recent public meeting.

Receiving the portrait on June 6, Modi praised the young artist's ability to convey deep emotions through her painting. He highlighted the bravery demonstrated by the armed forces during Operation Sindoor, describing it as a source of national pride. He remarked that such expressions showcase the courage and resolve of a new India.

Modi underscored the significance of art as a medium to channel imagination and contribute to national progress. He encouraged Tiwari and her generation to continue playing pivotal roles in the country's development, expressing his confidence in their potential to shape the future.